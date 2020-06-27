Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 25,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 191,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

PHYS opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

