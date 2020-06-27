Morgan Stanley Has $34.70 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 403,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

