Morgan Stanley Sells 158,551 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

