Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.07% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $27.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

