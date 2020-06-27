Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 1.4%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.51, 108,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,386,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

