Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $11,128,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SC. JMP Securities upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

SC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

