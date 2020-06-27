Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.99 Million Stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 217.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.77% of Intersect ENT worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 47.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 701,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 269,666 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $12.13 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

