Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37, 4,830,594 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,223,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The shipping company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.59%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

