Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Down 0.8%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, 1,333,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,991,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Novan alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.27.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.