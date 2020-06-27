BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,582 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Premier were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,112,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Premier by 101.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 111,333.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 278,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

