BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,090 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 441.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 65.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $951.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

