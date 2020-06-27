Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HY opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

