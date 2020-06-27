ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 173.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.54. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

