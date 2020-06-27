JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,826,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEM. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $293.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEM. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.