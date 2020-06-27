JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,826,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEM. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
KEM opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86.
Several research firms have issued reports on KEM. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.
About KEMET
KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.
Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).
Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.