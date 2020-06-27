JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Standex Int’l worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

NYSE SXI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standex Int’l has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.