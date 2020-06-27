JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 107,042 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 54,393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

