JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $825,000 Stock Position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Gritstone Oncology worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,999 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 2,397.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: Buyback

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,932 Shares of Chemours Co
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,932 Shares of Chemours Co
InVitae Shares Gap Down to $27.48
InVitae Shares Gap Down to $27.48
Diversified Healthcare Trust Shares Gap Down to $3.81
Diversified Healthcare Trust Shares Gap Down to $3.81
Globus Maritime Shares Down 2.2%
Globus Maritime Shares Down 2.2%
Novan Trading Down 0.8%
Novan Trading Down 0.8%
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,582 Shares of Premier Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,582 Shares of Premier Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report