JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $825,000 Stock Position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Gritstone Oncology worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,999 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 2,397.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

