Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Pacira Biosciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2,261.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 17,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $823,381.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $2,019,772. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

