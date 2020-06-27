Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 902.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity BancShares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity BancShares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

