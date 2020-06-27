JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 56,897 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 240.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of BRT Apartments worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

BRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

