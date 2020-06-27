JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $796,238.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BWS Financial started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.44 and a beta of 0.76. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

