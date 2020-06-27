JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 226.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.61. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($20.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $754,255.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,243.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000,671 shares of company stock worth $194,791,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.