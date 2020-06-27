JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 226.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.61. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($20.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $754,255.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,243.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000,671 shares of company stock worth $194,791,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,932 Shares of Chemours Co
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,932 Shares of Chemours Co
InVitae Shares Gap Down to $27.48
InVitae Shares Gap Down to $27.48
Diversified Healthcare Trust Shares Gap Down to $3.81
Diversified Healthcare Trust Shares Gap Down to $3.81
Globus Maritime Shares Down 2.2%
Globus Maritime Shares Down 2.2%
Novan Trading Down 0.8%
Novan Trading Down 0.8%
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,582 Shares of Premier Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,582 Shares of Premier Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report