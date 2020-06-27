JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 91,466 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $96.63.

