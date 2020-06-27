JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,709 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000.

PKW opened at $55.78 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

