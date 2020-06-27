Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 394,181 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,017,147. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.