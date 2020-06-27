JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMI. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

