JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $852,000 Position in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 476,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Brightcove worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brightcove by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOV opened at $7.47 on Friday. Brightcove Inc has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

