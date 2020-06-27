JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $858,000 Position in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Capstar Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Capstar Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

CSTR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.