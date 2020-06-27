Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.67 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Select Medical worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 630,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 14,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $3,413,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM opened at $13.62 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

