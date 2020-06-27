Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $248,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,487 shares of company stock worth $11,533,646 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.59 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

