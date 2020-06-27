Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,071,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.