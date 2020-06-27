Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $887,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KWR stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $207.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

