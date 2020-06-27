Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.25 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

