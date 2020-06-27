Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

