Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 169,649 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,649 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $34,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,488,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nordstrom by 133.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,409,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 805,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nordstrom by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 697,868 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $14.69 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.