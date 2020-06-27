Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $570.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

