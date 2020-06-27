Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,350 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Northwest Natural worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 66.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.43. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

