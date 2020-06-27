Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,090 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of HNI worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HNI by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of HNI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

