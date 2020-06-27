Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 194,702 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,702 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 58.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

CIB stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3179 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

