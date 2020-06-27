Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

