Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Simmons First National worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 219,364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 43.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 270,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

