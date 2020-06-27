Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,400 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after buying an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after buying an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 1,048,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after buying an additional 715,356 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $13.47 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.