Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,800 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $26,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,482,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

