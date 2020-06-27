Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sabre by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Sabre by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

