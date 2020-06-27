Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $10.89, approximately 113,923 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,085,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,108,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 810,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,571,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.