New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Down 0.1%

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.37, approximately 3,657,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,269,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

