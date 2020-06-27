LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 1,591.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 328,665 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 866,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of LYFT opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.67.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. Analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.