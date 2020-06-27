Keith Schmid Sells 169,379 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 169,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,185,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLUG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

