Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $216.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $271.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.07.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

