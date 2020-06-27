Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rogers by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 3,473.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $4,387,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

In other news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $183.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.